Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. 1,028,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $103.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

