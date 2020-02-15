AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 8.9% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.55, 523,803 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 222,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

