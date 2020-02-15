AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Down 5.8%

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.07, 2,838,145 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,372,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research firms have commented on AEG. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AEGON by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AEGON by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AEGON by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 389,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 530,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

