Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,541 shares of company stock worth $3,048,795. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125,251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

