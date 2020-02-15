adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €285.55 ($332.03).

ADS traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €288.40 ($335.35). The company had a trading volume of 424,460 shares. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €298.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €280.92.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

