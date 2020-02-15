ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACNB stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ACNB Co. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

