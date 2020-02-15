Aave (LEND) Price Hits $0.0343 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Aave has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $44.54 million and $1.19 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.47 or 0.06233662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00062108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00157161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

LEND is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC, ABCC, Binance, Alterdice, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

