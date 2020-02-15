9,234 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

