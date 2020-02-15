$854.06 Million in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report sales of $854.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $855.77 million and the lowest is $852.80 million. Illumina posted sales of $846.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.61 and a 200-day moving average of $305.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.