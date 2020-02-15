810 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,289. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

