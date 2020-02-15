5,086 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 108,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.33. 3,810,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.48.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.