4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. FinnCap upped their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Shares of FOUR traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,330 ($43.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The company has a market capitalization of $935.25 million and a PE ratio of 24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,370 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,069.90.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.