$487.02 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to announce $487.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.00 million and the highest is $504.03 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $478.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,469. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $228,852. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

