43,400 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,793,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,259,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

