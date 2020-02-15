35,676 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

VSS opened at $109.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

