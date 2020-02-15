313 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.60. 6,250,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317,592. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

