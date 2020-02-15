$3.51 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $14.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $14.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $16.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 202.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

