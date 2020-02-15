$22.43 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $22.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the highest is $24.66 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $14.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $75.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $76.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $113.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,676 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 234,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 56,097 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 330,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,121. The firm has a market cap of $850.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

