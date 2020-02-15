20,900 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.42.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. 1,150,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,598. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

