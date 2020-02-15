$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods also posted sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.