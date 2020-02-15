$194.22 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will post sales of $194.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.71 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $103.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $787.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.46 million to $791.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $779.43 million, with estimates ranging from $760.82 million to $806.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,310 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,049,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 1,902,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,081. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

