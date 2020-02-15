1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $11.65 on Friday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

