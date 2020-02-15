1,684 Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CDW by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CDW by 1,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 136,172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 128,857 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. CDW has a 12 month low of $90.53 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

