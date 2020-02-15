14,089 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after buying an additional 583,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 549,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after buying an additional 505,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,716,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,921. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

