127 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,238. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $255.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.