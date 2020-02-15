$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $1.97. Mcdonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $217.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.47. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $177.01 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

