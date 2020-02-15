$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total value of $10,158,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,697,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,528. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $424.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $426.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

