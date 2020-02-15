$1.39 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.37. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.15. 1,576,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. PPG Industries has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.