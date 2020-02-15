$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.05. Welltower posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.32. 2,484,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,398. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. Welltower has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

