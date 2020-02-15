-$1.00 EPS Expected for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 81,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $547,512.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,131,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,873,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,688,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,224 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 299,995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 683.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 176,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 650,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $232.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

