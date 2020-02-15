0xBitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $1.25 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.