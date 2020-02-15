$0.76 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

OLLI stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. 2,425,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,595. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

