-$0.70 EPS Expected for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forty Seven’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Forty Seven posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forty Seven will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forty Seven.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

FTSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter worth $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTSV traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 451,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $49.50.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

