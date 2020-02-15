$0.64 EPS Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.71. Century Communities reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Century Communities by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 169,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Communities by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,243 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Communities by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 208,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 527,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,272. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

