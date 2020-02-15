$0.45 EPS Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Holly Energy Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 551,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 463,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 396,081 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 209,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 169,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 144,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.45. 443,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,404. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

