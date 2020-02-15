-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Glaukos reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glaukos.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,235,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 38,918 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GKOS traded down $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 482,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.68 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $84.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

