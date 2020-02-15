-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GNMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $42,979.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $28,268.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,225 shares of company stock worth $445,697 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,711,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

