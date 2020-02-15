$0.15 EPS Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,034,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,825,384.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,164. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after purchasing an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,497,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

