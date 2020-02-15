$0.05 EPS Expected for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Shotspotter posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of SSTI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,974. The firm has a market cap of $343.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.43 and a beta of 2.60. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 81.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

