Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.90-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.90-4.00 EPS.

ZTS traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,562. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.73.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

