Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA opened at $233.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

