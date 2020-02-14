Zacks: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

XYF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that X Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

