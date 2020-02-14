Zacks: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
XYF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,100. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X Financial during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.
