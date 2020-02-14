Zacks: Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Middlefield Banc’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.87. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

