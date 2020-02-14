Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given $15.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE AKO.B traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

