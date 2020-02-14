Zacks: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Chembio Diagnostics’ rating score has declined by 12.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 375,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,997. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

