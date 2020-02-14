Zacks: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Chembio Diagnostics’ rating score has declined by 12.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,997. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.