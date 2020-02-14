Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Monro also reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $62.56 on Friday. Monro has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Monro by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Monro by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

