Zacks: Analysts Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

ATH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $47.80. 738,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 12.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

