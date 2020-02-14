Zacks: Analysts Expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.80 Million

Analysts predict that 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) will announce sales of $80.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.60 million and the highest is $81.00 million. 1st Source posted sales of $79.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full-year sales of $333.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $344.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of SRCE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,274. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

