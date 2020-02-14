Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report $320.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.90 million and the highest is $323.52 million. LogMeIn posted sales of $308.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after buying an additional 997,651 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after acquiring an additional 789,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LogMeIn by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 750,229 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $42,400,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,188.8% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 340,480 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGM opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 305.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

