Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Youdao an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Youdao in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Youdao in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youdao stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 822,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.74% of Youdao as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:DAO traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $23.11. 177,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,003. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38. Youdao has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

